Fox News correspondent Griff Jenkins came to the defense of News 12 Long Island reporter Kevin Vesey, whose video showing him being confronted and harassed by protesters saying things like “fake news” and “traitor” went viral last week.

Vesey described how he was “practically chased” by people not wearing masks while he was simply there “to tell THEIR story.”

President Donald Trump shared the video on Twitter and approvingly said, “People can’t get enough of this. Great people!”

Howard Kurtz showed the video on MediaBuzz Sunday and Jenkins defended the reporter:

“I send my support in regard for Kevin beasy for going out there. He went by himself, he had no cameraman, he was shooting with his cell phone, a reality of this time, and he was there to tell their story, and they harassed him. They really missed their opportunity with a guy that was there to be fair. I’m not sure the president tweeting supporting them is a right move here. I’ve been in the reporter role when I’ve been out there back during the anti-war protestors during the Bush and Obama years and we’re telling your story, let us do it without being harassed.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]