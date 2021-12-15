A Fox News guest said on Wednesday said she’s “glad the Salvation Army is suffering” for asking White donors to apologize for racism.

In April, the Christian charitable organization’s International Social Justice Commission released a guide titled, “Let’s Talk About Racism.”

“While many Salvationists have acted firmly and courageously against racism, The Salvation Army acknowledges with regret, that Salvationists have sometimes shared in the sins of racism and conformed to economic, organizational and social pressures that perpetuate racism,” read the guide.

The guide also read, “There is an urgent need for Christians to evaluate racist attitudes and practices in light of our faith and to live faithfully in today’s world. We need to seek the wisdom and grace of God in every part of our lives.”

Additionally, according to The Daily Wire:

In an accompanying “Study Guide on Racism,” the Salvation Army says whites are racist. “The subtle nature of racism is such that people who are not consciously racist easily function with the privileges, empowerment and benefits of the dominant ethnicity, thus unintentionally perpetuating injustice,” it says. “We must stop denying the existence of individual and systemic/institutional racism. They exist, and are still at work to keep White Americans in power,” the lesson says.

While the Salvation Army eventually withdrew the guide, the “Study Guide on Racism” is still online.

Nonetheless, on Fox News on Wednesday, podcaster and former One America News Network anchor Liz Wheeler slammed the Salvation Army, which saw donors withdraw support over the “Let’s Talk About Racism” guide.

We know why their donations are down. Sure, we don’t have a scientific study to prove it. But when you call your White donors, tell them to apologize for their racism, tell your White donors that because of the color of their skin they’re inherently racist and there’s no way to avoid being racist. I mean, this is a horrible thing. It’s a false thing. It’s a toxic allegation and it’s, by the way, exactly what we’re seeing in other cultural areas of our country. This is what we saw in public school systems. This is the principles of critical race theory. This is the principles of The 1619 Project, where these people, these far-leftists, are trying to divide our country by race to tell people who have White skin that they are oppressors inherently and people who have Black skin that they are oppressed inherently only based only on that immutable characteristic. This is a huge turn off for everybody in our country regardless of your political stripe. And I’m glad the Salvation Army is suffering these consequences because they shouldn’t be able to tell people who aren’t racist they are racist and just get away with it.

