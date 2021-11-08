Fox News’ Harris Faulkner: ‘I Am Curious to Know What Part of the Government Actually Got Involved’ With Big Bird

Sesame Street is promoting vaccines for young kids, just like the show did 50 years ago, but now a children’s educational series teaching children about shots is facing criticism.

Fox News’ Harris Faulkner asked Congressman Chip Roy (R- TX) Monday and referred to this as a “government-funded” media outlet “using Big Bird to push vaccines for children.”

She shared Senator Ted Cruz’s tweet accusing the children’s television character of “government propaganda” and even showed a tweet from Mike Cernovich.

Roy accused Sesame Street of “propaganda” by encouraging them to get vaccines, and even said, “I’m calling on my colleagues to stand strong and not fund a government that’s going to go do propaganda on our kids and put these unconstitutional mandates in place.”

Faulkner then added this:

I am curious to know what part of the government actually got involved with a 6-foot-7 fake yellow bird telling children not to go to their pediatricians, their doctors, with their parents and work this out, but do exactly what the fake bird did. I mean, I think that’s a fair question. That’s what we have all been telling each other. Check with your doctor, see if it’s the right thing for your child.

By now you have most likely seen the viral video of Sesame Street teaching kids about the measles vaccine in 1972. In 1984, Grover got a booster shot to show kids it’s not so scary. Back in 2015, Elmo teamed up with Surgeon General Vivek Murthy to teach kids about why they need vaccines.

