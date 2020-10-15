President Donald Trump’s campaign and his allies on Fox News wasted little time trashing NBC host Savannah Guthrie for challenging the president at a town hall Thursday night.

The president faced a series of tough questions Thursday night regarding his health, coronavirus leadership, winking at QAnon conspiracy theorists, the reporting on his taxes, and many other pressing topics. Shortly after the event came to a close, Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh blasted out a statement claiming that the president “soundly defeated” Guthrie, who he declared a “surrogate” for Joe Biden:

Even though the commission canceled the in-person debate that could have happened tonight, one occurred anyway, and President Trump soundly defeated NBC’s Savannah Guthrie in her role as debate opponent and Joe Biden surrogate.

Over at Fox News, Sean Hannity had the same idea — almost verbatim. The prime time host called Guthrie “Joe Biden’s surrogate,” and said “NBC Fake News did their best to just ambush President Trump at tonight’s town hall.”

“He pretty much debated Savannah Guthrie and what we all witnessed was not journalism, it was a political debate with the morning host of the Today show serving as Joe Biden’s surrogate and it didn’t really work out well for her. Questions, topics, tactics all reeking of pure political bias,” he said.

Hannity continued with more attacks and complaints about Guthrie and NBC, and he wasn’t the only Fox News host to do so. Laura Ingraham was also watching the town hall, and she bashed Guthrie on Twitter

Joe’s stand-in: As expected, Savannah Guthrie is debating, not interviewing, Donald Trump. They wonder why people tune them out. — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) October 16, 2020

Has any media person ever challenged Biden like Savannah Guthrie is with Trump? — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) October 16, 2020

Ingraham followed up on her 10 p.m. show, where she declared that Trump had a “strong, confident, and very likable performance,” while Guthrie was “another angry liberal hack.”

Finally, reliable Trump booster Greg Gutfeld also complained that the president was being asked tough questions.

this is a townhall? where is the town? its just Savannah badgering. what a joke. — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) October 16, 2020

He went on to post 11 more tweets complaining about Guthrie’s handling of the event.

