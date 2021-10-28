Fox News’ Janice Dean Calls Out Colleague Lisa Boothe for Anti-Vax Commentary

By Josh FeldmanOct 28th, 2021, 8:59 pm
 

Fox News' Janice Dean

Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean came to the defense of colleague Neil Cavuto and called out network contributor Lisa Boothe on covid-19 vaccines.

Boothe recently boasted she is unvaccinated and intends to keep it that way. The next day Neil Cavuto — who got a breakthrough case of covid-19 — urged viewers to get vaccinated and said he would’ve been in worse shape if he didn’t get the shot.

Boothe reacted to Cavuto’s plea for more people to get vaccinated with a dismissive tweet about the vaccines.

“Glad to see Neil get better. He’s a good man, but there is a misplaced focus on the vaccine,” she tweeted. “He was treated with monoclonal antibodies, which reduce death & hospitalization by 70%. They saved Pres. Trump before he was vaccinated. Vaccine efficacy wanes.”

Cavuto is immunocompromised. He is a cancer survivor who lives with multiple sclerosis. “Had I not been vaccinated, and with all my medical issues, this would be a far more dire situation,” he said.

Dean, who opened up in March about living with MS for 16 years, called out Boothe and tweeted, “Our doctors advised us about how the Covid vaccine lessens our chances of severe cases of the illness. Neil and I are both on medications that suppress our immune systems. Stop using Neil and those who have chronic illness as talking points for your anti Covid vaccine stance.”

She said she’s thankful her own mother was able to get vaccinated, and brought up her in-laws who passed away in a nursing home last year from covid-19. Dean has been a leading critic of former Governor Andrew Cuomo over his nursing home covid-19 policy.

Boothe responded by touting monoclonal antibody treatments and actually argued that “the myopic vaccine-only approach is actually dangerous.”

She even said she criticized Cavuto because he “took a public & broad swipe against people who have chosen to not get vaccinated” and “that includes me.”

Dean responded by saying, “I’ll stick with my neurologist on this one. Thanks for your opinion, though. Neil helped a lot of people (including me) by sharing his story of living with MS, being a cancer survivor and how the vaccine probably helped saved his life.”

Boothe continued to insist getting the vaccine “does not make sense” for her.

