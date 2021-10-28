Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean came to the defense of colleague Neil Cavuto and called out network contributor Lisa Boothe on covid-19 vaccines.

Boothe recently boasted she is unvaccinated and intends to keep it that way. The next day Neil Cavuto — who got a breakthrough case of covid-19 — urged viewers to get vaccinated and said he would’ve been in worse shape if he didn’t get the shot.

Boothe reacted to Cavuto’s plea for more people to get vaccinated with a dismissive tweet about the vaccines.

“Glad to see Neil get better. He’s a good man, but there is a misplaced focus on the vaccine,” she tweeted. “He was treated with monoclonal antibodies, which reduce death & hospitalization by 70%. They saved Pres. Trump before he was vaccinated. Vaccine efficacy wanes.”

Glad to see Neil get better. He’s a good man, but there is a misplaced focus on the vaccine. He was treated with monoclonal antibodies, which reduce death & hospitalization by 70%. They saved Pres. Trump before he was vaccinated. Vaccine efficacy wanes. https://t.co/dhiRG4yfA5 — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) October 26, 2021

Cavuto is immunocompromised. He is a cancer survivor who lives with multiple sclerosis. “Had I not been vaccinated, and with all my medical issues, this would be a far more dire situation,” he said.

Dean, who opened up in March about living with MS for 16 years, called out Boothe and tweeted, “Our doctors advised us about how the Covid vaccine lessens our chances of severe cases of the illness. Neil and I are both on medications that suppress our immune systems. Stop using Neil and those who have chronic illness as talking points for your anti Covid vaccine stance.”

Our doctors advised us about how the Covid vaccine lessens our chances of severe cases of the illness. Neil and I are both on medications that suppress our immune systems. Stop using Neil and those who have chronic illness as talking points for your anti Covid vaccine stance. https://t.co/rYJiBhNBkX — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) October 27, 2021

She said she’s thankful her own mother was able to get vaccinated, and brought up her in-laws who passed away in a nursing home last year from covid-19. Dean has been a leading critic of former Governor Andrew Cuomo over his nursing home covid-19 policy.

I also have a mom who is still alive and who I’m so grateful was able to get the vaccine to help protect her. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) October 27, 2021

Boothe responded by touting monoclonal antibody treatments and actually argued that “the myopic vaccine-only approach is actually dangerous.”

The myopic vaccine-only approach is actually dangerous. In FL, the majority of those seeking monoclonal antibodies are fully vaccinated. Sadly, not everyone in the country has access to this treatment because it’s rarely discussed. — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) October 27, 2021

3. As we have all seen with so many breakthrough cases, the vaccine doesn’t stop people from getting & spreading COVID so me getting vaccinated doesn’t protect you. You getting vaccinated protects you, which is your choice & I understand why you would. — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) October 27, 2021

She even said she criticized Cavuto because he “took a public & broad swipe against people who have chosen to not get vaccinated” and “that includes me.”

And lastly, Neil took a public & broad swipe against people who have chosen to not get vaccinated. That includes me. That’s his right & his opinion, but I am allowed to have my opinion. That is my right. I tried to be respectful of him in my tweet because he is a good & kind man. — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) October 27, 2021

Dean responded by saying, “I’ll stick with my neurologist on this one. Thanks for your opinion, though. Neil helped a lot of people (including me) by sharing his story of living with MS, being a cancer survivor and how the vaccine probably helped saved his life.”

I’ll stick with my neurologist on this one. Thanks for your opinion, though. Neil helped a lot of people (including me) by sharing his story of living with MS, being a cancer survivor and how the vaccine probably helped saved his life. https://t.co/Tiu1WquvhF — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) October 27, 2021

Boothe continued to insist getting the vaccine “does not make sense” for her.

I don’t understand this response. I never said anything that would run counter to your neurologist. I said you are high-risk so getting vaccinated makes sense for you. I am low-risk, so it does not make sense for me. — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) October 27, 2021

