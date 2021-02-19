Fox News Joins the Cruz Pile-on as The Five and Anchor Trace Gallagher Go After ‘Fled’ Ted

After being almost universally pilloried for ditching his state during a crisis for a Cancun getaway, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) found a very sympathetic forum on Thursday night in the form of Sean Hannity’s program — where he appeared for a convivial interview with the 9 p.m. host. Elsewhere in the Fox News lineup however, the Texas senator received treatment which was much less friendly.

Fox News’ bombastic opinion hosts, and even some of its more staid news anchors teamed up Thursday to bash Cruz for leaving the Lone Star State in the middle of an energy catastrophe brought on by extremely harsh winter weather. During Thursday afternoon’s edition of The Five, co-host Greg Gutfeld went after Cruz over his impromptu holiday.

“You should always assume you’re going to cancel your vacation if your constituents suffer,” Gutfeld said. “If they are going through something, you have to cancel it. Do it some other time.”

Gutfeld’s colleague, Jesse Watters, agreed.

“This is kind of day one stuff if you’re a politician,” Watters said. “If there’s a weather disaster in your state, you don’t go on a tropical vacation.”

While it was surprising to see those two Fox opinion personalities turn on Cruz, given that they are on his side of a particular issue more often than not, it was even more jarring to see one of the network’s anchors take on the senator. Delivering a report about the kerfuffle Thursday evening on Tucker Carlson Tonight, Fox News anchor Trace Gallagher landed several pithy jabs — snarking, at one point, that Cruz planned to get his work done from his “Cancun office.”

“Now he says he wants to help get the power and the water back on — right after he finishes a margarita,” Gallagher deadpanned — with the accompanying chyron reading “Fled Cruz.”

Tucker Carlson Tonight guest host Mark Steyn got in on the action as well.

“That is politics 101,” Steyn said. “You never want to be on the beach while your constituents are freezing in the dark.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

