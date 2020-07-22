President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the DOJ will “immediately surge federal law enforcement to the city of Chicago” in response to violent crime in th city.

On Fox News’ The Five, Juan Williams got a little heated with co-host Jesse Watters over the president sending federal agents to cities like Chicago and Portland.

Watters defended the president’s action and said federal law enforcement is going “to just arrest anarchists, protect federal property, stop illegal gun trafficking, and now they’re compared to Nazis.”

Shannon Bream agreed that “these accusations are incredible,” ripping one Democratic congressman who said the president wants to instigate a race war.

Watters asked Williams about “that kind of language used against American law enforcement officials.” Williams called the president’s decision a “pure political play” to change the conversation.

When Watters jumped in, Williams exclaimed, “You went on and on. Can I speak for a second?”

“Yeah, answer the question!” Watters responded.

“I’m answering the question!” Williams shot back. “I’m telling you this president is trying to change the conversation away from his failed handling of coronavirus. And I’m telling you it’s the same tactic he used before 2018 when he was telling people that ate a caravan, a threatening caravan was coming across the Mexican border and that was the real problem.”

Watters told Williams he was dodging the question. Williams immediately shot back, “I’m not dodging. I’m answering, and maybe you don’t want to hear it…”

“I want to hear you say you disagree with them calling them Nazis, Juan,” Watters said.

“I don’t agree with anybody calling anybody a Nazi,” Williams said, before bringing up the New York Post editorial board saying the president needs to let New York solve its crime problems and both of George W. Bush’s Homeland Security chiefs expressing how concerned they are about the president’s actions.

“So are you okay with the violence in Chicago?” Watters asked.

“Can you stop for a second?!” Williams exclaimed. “I am telling you that Ridge himself said today…”

“I don’t care what he said,” Watters responded.

They continued clashing back and forth, with Watters saying “I don’t really think you know what you’re talking about” and Williams shouting back, “You’re don’t know what you’re talking about because you’re buying into spin!”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

