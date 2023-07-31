Fox News Reportedly Fighting Back Against Trump Subpoena for Tucker Carlson Jan. 6 Interview

Fox News is reportedly fighting a subpoena from former President Donald Trump seeking access to an interview that never aired on the now-defunct Tucker Carlson Tonight.

According to Puck, the interview was between Carlson and former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund. Trump wants both the recording and any related notes to use in his defense of a Jan. 6-related lawsuit. Seven Capitol Hill police officers who were injured defending the grounds that day filed a civil suit, which Trump recently tried to get dismissed. A federal judge shot down Trump’s argument that the First Amendment protected him against any liability. The case is now in the discovery phase.

Puck reported:

After receiving the subpoena, the network’s attorneys sent a response letter to the former president, arguing that the materials are shielded from compelled disclosure under reporter’s privilege. Additionally, the network challenged whether the interview was really “crucial” to his defense and suggested that he may be able to obtain the information more directly, by deposing Sund, for example. Carlson, who lost his Fox News show before the interview with Sund could air, recently disclosed during a podcast with Russell Brand that Sund had claimed the Jan. 6 crowd was riddled with federal agents. In other words, Trump might wish to use the interview in an attempt to deflect blame from himself.

It remains unclear why Trump’s team would need to fight Fox News for access to information from Sund. The retired police chief recently published a book about the Jan. 6 attack, which he promoted with an extensive press tour.

If Fox News doesn’t comply with the subpoena, Trump could file a motion that would force the network to hand over the recording. Fox did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read the Puck story here.

