Fox News Segment Suggests There’s ‘Whispers’ on Capitol Hill Kamala Harris Could Be Replaced as Vice President

A Fox News segment Tuesday night heavily suggested that Kamala Harris could be replaced as vice president of the United States, based on “whispers” on the Hill and a message one of their correspondents received from “someone who knows Capitol Hill very well.”

Jesse Watters told viewers that Fox News congressional correspondent Chad Pergram “has been hearing whispers suggesting there could be some new high-profile confirmation hearings on the horizon in the House of Representatives.”

“Why is this a big deal?” Watters continued. “Because the House does not confirm normal nominees, but it does confirm vice presidential nominees. Does this have something to do with Kamala Harris?”

He referenced recent reports about tensions within the White House between the president and vice president’s teams.

Pergram then joined Watters and told him, “There is a lot of conjecture right now about the future of Vice President Harris and her lagging poll numbers.”

He went on to say the following:

Here is a window into my world. As you know, I appreciate congressional process and mechanics. So I got a message recently from someone who knows Capitol Hill very well and they suggested I should familiarize myself with the process to confirm a vacancy for the vice president in the Senate and in the House. To be clear — to be clear — this is not something to say that something is afoot here, but I always do my homework especially about process, Vice President Nelson Rockefeller who served under President Ford, was the last vice president confirmed by Congress. The Senate and House must confirm a vice president.

