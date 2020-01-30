Fox News Takes Break From Attacking Bolton to Attack Adam Schiff for Attacking Bolton in 2005

Fox News took a break from a blizzard of attacks on John Bolton — President Donald Trump’s former national security advisor — in order to call out House impeachment manager Adam Schiff (D-CA) for criticizing Bolton in 2005.

“So that was impeachment manager Adam Schiff there talking about how the Constitution requires witnesses and making the case, among other things, for why John Bolton needs to come and testify,” declared Fox News host Melissa Francis following a press conference from Schiff. “Although he hasn’t always been a huge fan of John Bolton, and he hasn’t always had the most respect for him. Here is that same Adam Schiff back in 2005.”

Francis then played a clip of Schiff from 2005, in which he criticized Bolton on the Iraq War, asking, “Why would we want someone with that lack of credibility? I can’t understand.”

“Credibility then. He has credibility now. Here’s what kills me: everybody on both sides, total hypocrites. Republicans, Democrats, they all do this,” said Francis. “Someone is totally credible and necessary when it’s going to help their case, and they are just a bold-faced liar when they are not on their side anymore.”

Bolton — who worked as a Fox News contributor for more than a decade — has been attacked on Fox News this week by a number of hosts and commentators, from Dan Bongino and Sean Hannity to Lou Dobbs and Tucker Carlson.

Watch above via Fox News.

