Fox News politics editor Chris Stirewalt called out reporters for throwing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden softball questions during his Q&A on Friday, comparing it to when President Donald Trump “calls on some niche pro-Trump publication to ask him how magnificent his magnificence is.”

“So seldom do reporters get to ask Joe Biden questions,” he declared following the Q&A, adding, “This is the second time really in quite a while the reporters have had a chance to ask Joe Biden questions, and that was shamefully embarrassing.”

“I mean, there were two questions in there, maybe, that could have been considered adversarial, but that was as bad as when Trump calls on some niche pro-Trump publication to ask him how magnificent his magnificence is,” Stirewalt complained. “That was a sustain from reporter after reporter asking Joe Biden for more dumping on Donald Trump. The reporter starts out, dumps on Donald Trump, ‘go ahead and dump on him now.'”

“My favorite question was, ‘I know you’re angry about the things that the president said about those killed in war, why aren’t you showing more of your anger? Aren’t you afraid that your supporters won’t think that you’re angry enough?'” said Stirewalt. “And I’m just sitting here, listening, thinking, ‘Don’t you want to know about his plans? Don’t you want to know about the controversy surrounding his plans? Don’t you want to know anything?'”

He concluded, “The closest that we got to adversarial questioning was when they were asking him about whether he got his coronavirus test up his nose or whatever. It was just a real missed opportunity. It was frustrating to see.”

Fox analyst Brit Hume was similarly disappointed, writing on Twitter “Pathetic performance by reporters at Biden press conference today. One softball question after another. Biden, though at times halting and unclear, was more forceful than usual.”

