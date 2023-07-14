Fox’s Charles Payne Rages At Biden Forgiving Student Debt for 800k Borrowers: ‘This Is Contempt Of the Judiciary’

Charles Payne blasted President Joe Biden’s decision to forgive student loan debt for 804,000 borrowers who collectively owe $39 billion to the U.S. Department of Education. Additionally, millions more borrowers will have their repayment plans modified.

As the New York Times explained:

The relief will go to those who have federal loans owned directly by the Education Department and who enrolled in income-driven repayment plans or would have qualified for loan forgiveness if they had done so. Those plans cap the payments that borrowers owe to a percentage of their income. Under those plans, borrowers must make payments for a term that is typically 20 or 25 years. At the end of that period, any remaining balance is forgiven.

The move is an effort to rectify mistakes made by loan servicing companies when tracking payments that in millions of cases prolonged the amount of time it took borrowers to fully repay their loans.

Payne, a Fox Business Network host, appeared on Friday’s edition of The Story and teed off on the program by invoking this month’s Supreme Court decision in Biden v. Nebraska. In that case, the court invalidated Biden’s plan to cancel between $10,000 and $20,000 in student debt for most borrowers.

“This is complete contempt of the judiciary system, but more specifically, the Supreme Court,” Payne told host Martha MacCallum. “When they talk about fundamentally changing America, this is exactly what they’re talking about.”

MacCallum cited a poll showing a majority of Americans support the student debt forgiveness plan for people making $125,000 a year or less that was nixed by the Supreme Court.

“I think you can put those surveys in different ways,” Payne replied. “And just plain old-fashioned, ‘Is it right or is it wrong?’ Do you have to pay–Mr. and Mrs. Smith, do you have to pay all of your bills that you take on?’ By the way, this was always taught to us as an investment. Education’s supposed to set us free. Higher education’s supposed to be the ultimate investment. Why would you have to be paid back on that?”

