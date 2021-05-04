Fox’s Hegseth Goes After Ilhan Omar in Segment on Refugees: She Returned ‘American Goodwill With Grievance, Not Gratitude’

Fox News’ Pete Hegseth went after Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D- MN) on Tuesday in a segment on President Joe Biden’s refugee policy.

Biden was criticized last month for not raising the Trump-era refugee cap. This week the president announced he’s increasing the refugee cap to 62,500.

“No big deal, right?” Hegseth said. “Well, by the way, this 125,000 refugees is on top of the hundreds of thousands of illegals flooding our southern border.”

He called Trump’s policy “sensible” and said the Biden administration “has gone full-on globalist.”

At one point Hegseth remarked, “What does unchecked illegal immigration and massive waves of refugees look like without assimilation? It looks like this.” A graphic of Congresswoman Omar appeared on screen as he said that.

“Globalist Joe… just like Jake Sullivan, loves Ilhan Omar, which underscores why his refugee move yesterday is so dangerous,” Hegseth told viewers, before actually saying this.

“Ilhan Omar was a refugee. She came to America as a young girl fleeing the civil war in Somalia. Following four years in a refugee camp in Kenya, she was granted asylum to the United States, eventually settling in Minneapolis. She graduated high school there, attended college in North Dakota, and secured a prestigious policy fellowship at the University of Minnesota. A few years later she was elected to the state house and then to Congress. Congresswoman Omar has chosen to return American goodwill with grievance, not gratitude.”

“Now she is setting the terms of U.S. refugee policy,” Hegseth continued. “Inside the halls of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. She is the authority. And she wants more refugees just like her.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

