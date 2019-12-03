Fox News’ Outnumbered boiled up on Tuesday when liberal commentator Jessica Tarlov fought it out with her colleagues over Attorney General Bill Barr’s partisanship and credibility.

The sparring match happened during a segment on the reports that Barr is disputing Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s alleged finding that there was enough evidence for the FBI to open its 2016 Donald Trump-Russia investigation. As Outnumbered dismissed the reports on Horowitz’s findings and concluded that hyperpartisans have already decided on their positions, Tarlov argued that “there is well-earned skepticism of Bill Barr and his partisanship.”

Tarlov invoked Barr’s attempt to spin Robert Mueller’s report [which was criticized by the special counsel’s team], and also the AG’s speech to the University of Notre Dame where he said “militant secularists” and “progressives” were responsible for the “organized destruction” of the “traditional moral order.”

As Tarlov remarked that she’s belongs to the secular left demographic Barr is targeting, #OneLuckyGuy of the day Pete Hegseth asked “why can’t he say that? Of course he said that. That’s fantastic! He’s totally right!”

“Pete, I’m sitting right here,” Tarlov responded, to which, he said “I know … I agree with Bill Barr.”

“Really!?” Tarlov exclaimed. “I’m responsible for the moral rot of American society?”

The messiness continued when the conversation tried to return to Barr’s letter on the Mueller report, which Tarlov called out as “inaccurate.”

“It wasn’t inaccurate,” Dagen McDowell said, which led to another fight about why Mueller didn’t recommend bringing obstruction of justice charges against Trump.

“If you think you’ve got it, then bring impeachment articles based on obstruction of justice,” McDowell snapped. “And good luck getting reelected next year!”

Watch above, via Fox News.

