California Senator Kamala Harris announced she’s suspending her campaign and ending her pursuit for the 2020 Democratic nomination for President of the United States.

To my supporters, it is with deep regret—but also with deep gratitude—that I am suspending my campaign today. But I want to be clear with you: I will keep fighting every day for what this campaign has been about. Justice for the People. All the people.https://t.co/92Hk7DHHbR — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 3, 2019

While Harris had significant momentum in the race after her high-profile clash with Joe Biden, her poll numbers faded after the first Democratic debate, and her campaign has been experiencing difficulties for weeks.

Back in October, Harris’ campaign laid off dozens of staffers and reorganized their team for a go-for-broke attempt to shine in the Iowa caucus. Since then, reports described major internal tensions within the Harris campaign, with staffers repeatedly confronting each other over their miscalculated strategic efforts.

The final indicator of Harris’ struggling campaign came when CNBC reported that the senator was supposed to have a fundraiser in New York on Tuesday, but it was cancelled just hours in advance. It wasn’t clear why the cancellation happened at the time, though CNBC reported that the campaign said it was due to a “personal matter.”

This story is developing rapidly and we shall update accordingly.

Watch above, via CNN.

