Fox’s Levin, Kilmeade Trash Gavin Newsom Blaming Jesse Watters for Paul Pelosi Attack: ‘Disgusting’

Fox News’ Mark Levin and Brian Kilmeade combined forces to blast Gavin Newsom after the California governor blamed their colleague, Jesse Watters, for the politically-motivated assault on Paul Pelosi.

Levin took a break from tearing up photos of American icons to join Fox & Friends and give a broad monologue on various issues ahead of the midterm elections. Levin cast his ire toward Newsom for slamming Watters’s constant “dehumanization” of the Pelosi family in recent months. That was the root of Newsom’s claim that Watters was “aiding and abetting” the man who broke into their house and sought to inflict violence upon them.

To have Gavin Newsom go on TV and blame Fox and Jesse Watters is disgusting. Jesse Watters does not set policy in San Francisco. San Francisco is a sanctuary city. California is a sanctuary state. This is an illegal alien who overstayed his visa. Why didn’t you have him deported, Mr. Newsom? He is a drug addict, why didn’t you take him off the street and get him the help he needed, Mr. Newsom? Apparently he has a long rap record. Why didn’t you keep him in prison, Mr. Newsom. And I could go on and on and on.

Watters responded to Newsom’s comment by slamming California as soft-on-crime, saying “Who is more at fault here? The governor who didn’t deport the deranged drug addict felon who thinks he’s Jesus or the news guy who fairly covered Paul’s DUI case?”

As for Fox & Friends, Kilmeade followed up on Levin by ripping Newsom’s complaints about Fox’s coverage on Paul Pelosi’s drunk driving arrest months ago.

“This guy’s living in a cut-off, run-down bus. He’s a nudist, a left winger with Black Lives Matter and pride flags in front of his house,” said Kilmeade. “I’m pretty sure he’s not tuning in to Jesse Watters. So that just shows Gavin Newsom trying to get some headlines.”

David DePape’s nudity activism, broad ideological swings, and his characterization as a “hippie” have drawn a great deal of attention in recent days, though conservatives have repeatedly seized on those details while glossing over the implications of his alignment with QAnon and views affiliated with the MAGA movement. DePape confessed to federal investigators that the home invasion was politically-motivated, and that he sought to kidnap and inflict bodily harm on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

