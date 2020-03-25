Fox News’ Martha MacCallum called out White House counselor Kellyanne Conway Wednesday night for her criticisms of Mayor Bill de Blasio not taking coronavirus incredibly seriously at first, given what President Donald Trump was saying around the same time.

Conway brought up de Blasio’s interview on Fox News last night and said he “lied to America” when he said he’s been all over this from the start. She brought up a tweet from the mayor weeks ago encouraging people to still go out on the town:

Since I’m encouraging New Yorkers to go on with your lives + get out on the town despite Coronavirus, I thought I would offer some suggestions. Here’s the first: thru Thurs 3/5 go see “The Traitor” @FilmLinc. If “The Wire” was a true story + set in Italy, it would be this film. — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) March 3, 2020

De Blasio’s response to the coronavirus pandemic has received criticism, and as Conway pointed out, he was called out for going to work out as places all over the city were starting to close down.

But as MacCallum pointed out, the president downplayed it too at first before taking it more seriously.

Conway tried to contrast de Blasio’s leadership with Trump’s, but MacCallum interjected to say:

“I think that’s absolutely true and I think last night [de Blasio] demonstrated he is not giving people a very positive message in terms of how he’s going to guide the city through all of this, and I think that stood out to a lot of people last night in our discussion. But in terms of the things that you’re mentioning, it would probably match up — some of those early statements from him — with also similarly optimistic statements from President Trump, although they’ve handled it very differently since then.”

Conway quickly insisted “there’s no comparison’ between the two.

“In terms of get out and live your life and go ahead and do what you’re doing? Back in early March?” MacCallum asked.

Conway insisted they have been taking this seriously for weeks and made a point of bringing up the president’s approval ratings during this crisis.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

