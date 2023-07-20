Fox’s Marc Siegel Pushes Back After Harris Faulkner Calls Dems ‘Desperate’ For Grilling RFK’s Holocaust Comments

Dr. Marc Siegel contradicted Harris Faulkner when the Fox News anchor took Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s side as he faced scrutiny during his appearance before Congress this week.

The Faulkner Focus gravitated around Kennedy’s testimony before the House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, where he spoke on Thursday about his claims of being censored by Big Tech.

Throughout the show, Faulkner hyped Kennedy up, portrayed him as a 2024 threat to President Joe Biden (who maintains a massive polling lead), and claimed that Rep. Stacey Plaskett (D-VI) was trying to suppress him again.

The hearing held a number of intense flare-ups, and Fox aired the moment when Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) confronted Kennedy on how he once claimed that vaccine mandate opponents had it worse than the Jews did while they were trying to escape the Nazis during the Holocaust.

After airing Wasserman Schultz’s reprimand for Kennedy’s “disturbing pattern” of conspiratorial remarks, Faulkner reacted by commenting that “Democrats are desperate to try to discredit this particular witness.”

“The discrediting of this particular man, who is the leading rival on the Left against Joe Biden, is really remarkable,” Faulkner said. She then invited Siegel to give his opinion, and he began by agreeing with Wasserman Schultz that no one should compare anything to the Holocaust.

First of all, I think the congresswoman is right about the idea the Holocaust should never be made as a moral equivalent to anything. It is such a horrific event in human history that it shouldn’t be referenced or used as metaphor or comparison purposes ever. I don’t know that [Kennedy] did that. He has been accused of doing that. If he has done that, she is right to bring it out, but I need to make that statement.

Kennedy’s comments about Jewish people came under renewed focus after a recent dinner where he claimed on camera that Covid-19 was “ethnically targeted” to not kill Jews and Chinese people while it attacked Caucasians and Black people. Kennedy’s remarks were brought forth by the New York Post, though Fox News and other Rupert Murdoch-owned media outlets have barely acknowledged this in the publicity they’ve given him.

Siegel managed to at least partially touch on the subject as he pushed back on Kennedy’s anti-vaccine positions. He accompanied this with his view that Kennedy should not be censored for his opinions.

“I’m very pro-vaccine and I don’t think we should assume that this vaccine is a bioweapon or that it targets certain groups or that it lets other groups off the hook,” Siegel said. “There’s no way that the vaccine does that.”

Watch above via Fox News.

