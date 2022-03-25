Fox’s Sean Duffy: Biden’s Focus on Diversity Means His Cabinet is Not Made Up of ‘The Smartest People’

Fox News contributor Sean Duffy suggested that President Joe Biden’s focus on a diverse cabinet came at the expense of choosing the smartest advisors possible, because…a diverse set of advisers means you only bring in dumb-dumbs?

White dudes rule! Amirite?

The comment came at the end of an appearance on America’s Newsroom where Dana Perino and he discussed the challenges facing the Biden administration dealing with a delicate NATO alliance and a real threat of further aggression from Vladimir Putin following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

As the interview ended, Duffy insisted that he make one last point about the advisors that Biden has assembled to help him navigate an understandably challenging foreign policy situation.

“You want the smartest people that you have at your disposal in your administration to give you the best advice,” he said. “I don’t care about race, color, sex, sexual preference… if you’re transgender — Joe Biden is focused on those things as he filled out his cabinet, but you want the smartest people.” Because the smartest people cannot come from a diverse set of candidates? Huh.

Duffy so clearly doesn’t care about the characterological traits of who Biden assembled, that he made sure to mention that they are not up to the task of giving the Commander in Chief solid advice.

“You know this from the Bush administration. George Bush brought in the smartest people” Duffy insisted to George W. Bush’s former Press Secretary.

Those “smartest people” invaded Iraq under what appeared to be the false pretext of Saddam Hussein’s weapons of mass destruction, which led to tens of thousands of Iraqi civilian deaths. So, “smartest people” seems a remarkably subjective descriptor here.

But back to Duffy and his criticism of diversity among Biden’s cabinet. “I don’t think Joe Biden had that mentality, so I don’t know what kind of advice he is getting to navigate Russia. Again, we got a lot of diversity, but do we have the best minds in place to give the best advice to get the best outcomes and navigate Putin?”

Now, of course, Duffy and his team will likely retort with something like “he said he DIDN’T CARE about” the makeup of the cabinet, as though that exonerates his not so thinly veiled attack on how people who look or act differently than he does are less than.

But I’m reminded of the notion that when someone prefaces a critical comment with “I’m not saying this ugly truth about you,” what they are really conveying is that very same ugly truth.

Now, I’m not saying that Sean Duffy just paraded his intolerant ignorance on diversity. However, he may do well to refrain from calling people not smart because they represent the cultural mosaic that is America.

Watch above via Fox News.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.