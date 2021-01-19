Fox’s Will Cain Blasts Media for Labeling Capitol Terrorists ‘Terrorists’: ‘We Are Getting Into a Very Scary Authoritarian Place’

Fox & Friends issued strong words of caution to its viewers Tuesday morning when guest host Will Cain blasted members of the media who had the temerity to call Trump supporters engaged in a deadly attack on the Capitol “terrorists.”

On January 6th, thousands of attendees of Trump’s “Save America Rally” descended on to the Capitol Building, hundreds of whom broke in, killing one member of Capitol Police, chanting “Hang Mike Pence” and shouting “Where’s Nancy” while Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and every other member of Congress had to be evacuated to a secure area in fear of their lives. In other words: they were terrorized.

But the real concern here, in the eyes of Cain at least, is that members of the media are calling these individuals “terrorists,” warning that the media is irresponsibly raising the stakes in how they describe the deadly attacks and saying that “we are getting into a very scary, authoritarian place quickly.”

Cain cited, as evidence, former CBS News anchor Katie Couric, who during a weekend appearance on Bill Maher’s show said that “we are going to really have to almost deprogram these people who have signed up for the cult of Trump.”

It seemed a clear reference to followers of QAnon, the dangerous digital cult which many of the insurrectionists appear to follow.

Cain also introduced a clip from Washington Post’s Eugene Robinson, who said, “There are millions of Americans, almost all white, almost all Republicans who somehow need to be deprogrammed. It’s as if they are members of a cult. The Trumpist cult, and have to be reprogrammed.”

“You keep raising the bar of the description of what happened on January 6,” Cain explained. “You keep expanding the pool of people you are talking about until you are talking about Trump supporters, and then you can respond with Orwellian language like deprogramming them. We are getting into a very scary authoritarian place quickly.”

Steve Doocy and Ainsley Earhardt followed with the classic Fox News chestnut that conservatives are being silenced, citing the shutting down of Parler and de-platforming of President Donald Trump. Of course, neither of those things happened because of conservative points of view; they were removed because they were deemed dangerous because, in Parler’s instance at least, there was insufficient moderation that allowed calls for execution to exist on its site.

Many have noted that the dangerous rhetoric on his very own network that amplified the big lie of a “stolen election” is what fueled the deadly insurrection, questions about election integrity that Cain himself had raised multiple times on Fox & Friends Weekend over the past few months.

But the real danger to Fox & Friends viewers? Calling the insurrectionists who violently tried to overturn the nation’s democracy “terrorists,” or followers of the QAnon cult, well, cult members.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]