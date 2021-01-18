Joe Scarborough: Fox News Knew They Were ‘Lying All Along’ About Stolen Election ‘And It’s Landed Them in Last Place’

Joe Scarborough called out Fox News hosts for their part in promoting President Donald Trump’s lie that the election was stolen, a false claim that lay at the center of the deadly attack on Capitol Hill by his supporters on January 6th.

Scarborough echoed comments made here that Fox News personalities who amplified the “big lie” of a stolen election are complicit in the riot, and CNN’s Jake Tapper who on Sunday insisted that the same Fox News hosts who promoted the fake conspiracy of massive voter fraud must “correct it with a vaccine of truth.”

A segment that started with what Mika Brzezinski and Scarborough lamenting the pernicious nature of social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook, where algorithms reward and foment extremism (in the eyes of the Morning Joe hosts), Brzezinski pivoted to cable outlets who also promoted lies.

“The cable outlets, Fox, Fox Business, the new ones who promulgated lies, repeatedly, every day,” she said before noting how “some of the hosts are being forced to apologize for lying to their viewers.” This was an apparent reference to a weird retraction segment run on Lou Dobbs, Maria Bartiromo, and Jeanine Pirro’s shows in response to legal action threatened by Smartmatic.

“Just bald-faced lies,” Scarborough added. “And they knew they were lying all along. They knew they were lying to the viewers and spreading the lie to try to get a couple more thousand viewers. And it’s landed them in last place now.”

Following the election on November 3rd, Fox News ratings have dropped precipitously. After the new year’s start, the right-of-center network has had a historic run in last place.

