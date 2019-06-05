George Will: The Republican Party’s Become a ‘Cult’

George Will has a new book out on the state of American conservatism. When he left the GOP during the 2016 election, he said, “I left it for the same reason I joined it in 1964… I’m a conservative.”

Will has been publicly critical of President Donald Trump and on MSNBC Wednesday morning, Stephanie Ruhle brought up how “the conservative party has become the party of Trump.”

“It’s become a cult,” Will responded. “It’s become a cult because of an absence of ideas.”

He said they’ve essentially thrown aside principles in the age of Trump, in particular citing how “conservatives said we’re for free trade, Trump said by the way you’re not anymore, and they said okay, we’re not for free trade anymore, or they pretend to be.”

Ruhle asked if he sees any candidate in the 2020 race that would be “better for conservatism” than Trump. Will said if you look at it a certain way, all of the Democrats would be better, provided there’s still a Republican-controlled Senate, because then they would “virtually block legislative change.”

He did single out John Delaney and John Hickenlooper for “know[ing] where the public’s pulse is,” saying most of the field talks a lot about “things they know are not going to happen.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

