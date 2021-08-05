Geraldo and Bongino Throw Down Again: ‘Oh, You Are So Full of Crap!’

Yikes.

A Fox News segment featuring a “discussion” about immigration between Geraldo Rivera and Dan Bongino predictably descended into anarchy Thursday night.

After accusing President Joe Biden of “pushing to ramp up restrictions, mandates, vaccine mandates, mask mandates, shutdown mandates” among Americans, Sean Hannity asked why his administration would take in unvaccinated migrants at the border and transport them to cities and towns across the country.

“He’s a jackass for doing it,” said Hannity.

At one point, Rivera noted, “On Tuesday in Florida, there were over 16,000 new Covid infections. Yesterday, Wednesday, in Florida, there were nearly 17,000 new–”

Hannity interrupted to defend the state’s governor and put the blame on Biden.

“Ron DeSantis saved every older person,” said Hannity. “He used every state agency. No, this is not ‘bash Ron DeSantis.’ A lot of these cases are coming here because of Joe.”

“This has nothing to do with Joe,” said Rivera.

“Oh yes it does,” replied Hannity.

Rivera’s statistics on Covid cases in Florida on Tuesday and Wednesday are more or less accurate. Florida had 17,629 new Covid cases on Tuesday, and 17,757 cases on Wednesday.

Bongino accused Rivera of not knowing the numbers, and then proceeded to say that Florida ranks 26th in Covid deaths. It’s unclear where that number came from, but as of today, the state has the sixth highest Covid death rate per 100,000 over the last seven days. Regardless, Rivera was clearly talking about cases, not deaths. And due to the fact that Bongino apparently misheard what Rivera said, absolute chaos ensued.

BONGINO: Geraldo, it’s not my fault you never know what you’re talking about! RIVERA: Oh you are so full of crap! You are so full of crap! BONGINO: It’s not my fault you never research anything before you come on the air. RIVERA: You are so full of it! That’s why I hate coming on with you, because you are such a cheap shot artist. [crosstalk] HANNITY: Geraldo, let Dan talk. BONGINO: He doesn’t like to do that, Sean, because he always gets caught never knowing what he’s talking– RIVERA: Stick to the facts! BONGINO: –and he’s embarrassed. RIVERA: I’m embarrassed to be on this air with you. That’s why I’m embarrassed. BONGINO: You never know them. And your position– RIVERA: Do you want to bet a thousand dollars? You wanna put your money where your mouth is? You wanna put your money where your mouth is? Sixteen thousand infections on Tuesday, 17,000 infections on Wednesday. HANNITY: Geraldo, let him talk. RIVERA: As long as he’s not talking about me, I’ll let him talk. HANNITY: Talk, Dan. BONGINO: You’re on this segment with me, you dunce! How am I not gonna talk about you? What is wrong with you? Are you ok?

Later on Bongino told Rivera, “Geraldo, your position is so ridiculous, sane people around the country are looking and clawing at their faces right now. ‘What is this guy talking about?’ It doesn’t make any sense.”

Again, Rivera’s numbers were accurate.

Watch above via Fox News.

