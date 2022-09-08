‘Go For it Bitch! Come At Me!’ Lincoln Project’s Rick Wilson Dares Trump to Sue Him For Running Ad on Fox News

The Lincoln Project’s Rick Wilson made it abundantly clear he’s not afraid of Donald Trump’s threat to sue the organization for running negative ads against him on Fox News.

The former president threatened to take the Lincoln Project and Fox News to court for airing local ad buys that were targeted to run in places where he was most likely to see them on TV. The Lincoln Project’s latest video brutally mocked Trump’s supporters as “suckers” for a grifter ex-president, and Trump responded with an angry rampage on Truth Social:

“The Paul Ryun (sic) run Fox only has high standards for ‘Trump’ ads, but not for anyone else,” he said. “The Perverts should not be allowed to ‘false advertise,’ and Fox News should not allow it to happen. See you all in Court!!!”

If Trump thought that would get the Lincoln Project to stop, it looks like it didn’t work. Wilson responded to Trump’s post by daring him to pick a legal fight with his team.

“Go for it! Go for it, bitch! Come at me!” Wilson declared. “I can’t wait! We’re delighted by the thought you’d try to sue us, Donald. Do it! I double-dog dare you!”

Wilson went on to recall how a lawyer for Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner once threatened to sue the Lincoln Project for raising negative billboards about them around Times Square. Mocking that threat as a “blustering sh*tshow,” Wilson turned back to Trump and said “You’re not going to sue anybody, Donald. You’re not going to do sh*t.”

You’re not going to do a goddamn thing. You are weak, you are impotent, you are flabby. You are sitting there in the bridal suite at Mar-a-Lago or in the bridal suite at Bedminster, grinding your gears, wondering why that the Lincoln Project, no matter how many times you try to kill us, keeps coming at you. You know why? We’re here in this fight for the long haul, because you are a threat to democracy. You are a threat to America. You are a threat to the Republic. You are a threat to the Constitution. You are a thief of classified documents. You are a traitor to this country. You tried to overthrow the government and the system of our peaceful transition of power, and f*ck you. We’re here. You’re not. We will keep kicking your ass every single day. So if you want to try to sue us, Donald, go for it. Throwdown! Let’s go. We can’t wait. You won’t do it because you are, in fact, as I said previously, completely impotent. Just ask Melania.

Wilson concluded by taunting Trump over the fact that Steve Bannon is once again in legal jeopardy.

Watch above via Rick Wilson.

