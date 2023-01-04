GOP Rep. Tells CNN to Expect Plenty More Bitter Battles After McCarthy Chaos: ‘You’re Going To See a Messy Two Years In Washington’

If Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) failing to get the needed votes to become Speaker of the House after not one, not two, but three votes seemed like a long day, strap in. Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL) told CNN on Wednesday that the next two years in the House under a Republican majority will look a lot like the GOP in-fighting currently playing out before cameras.

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins asked Mast what Tuesday’s trilogy of failed votes says to the public “about what happens when Republicans are in charge.”

Mast is among the Republicans supporting McCarthy’s bid, but the congressman also struck a positive tone about the lawmakers standing against McCarthy and holding up the House. According to Mast, the ultimate goal of Republicans opposing McCarthy at the moment is “decentralizing” the role of the House Speaker.

McCarthy’s failed votes, Mast said, show that Republicans are “reflective.”

He said:

“I think it shows that we’re reflective. Truthfully, this is going to be a an incredibly messy two years because we’re allowing the process in Washington, in the Capitol to play out the way the Founders designed it: in a messy way where everybody on both sides of the aisle gets to be a part of it. That’s actually going to make it more difficult for us to get the things done that we want to get done, but we’re reflective enough to say, ‘that’s the way things are supposed to look here, not the way that Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi had them work.'”

Asked by Collins if people can expect Tuesday’s chaotic scene “on repeat” for the next two years, Mast confirmed it’s going to be a “messy” couple of years for everybody.

“Yes. You’re going to see a messy two years in Washington because everybody’s going to get a say so in a way that they haven’t,” he said.

