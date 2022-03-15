GOP Sen. John Kennedy Says U.S. Already at War With Russia: ‘We Need to Win it Militarily’

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) told Fox News on Tuesday the U.S. is already at war with Russia, and needs to win it both “militarily” and “economically.”

Three weeks into Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked war against the people of Ukraine, President Joe Biden has made it clear the U.S. will not send troops to fight in the country.

Biden has drawn a line at defending NATO countries. The U.S. has also not sent Ukraine jets from Poland, and has resisted requests form Ukraine to install a no-fly zone over the country.

Despite these and other maneuvers to avoid what Biden has called “World War III,” Kennedy told Fox News on Tuesday that the war has already begun.

On America Reports with John Roberts and Sandra Smith, the Louisiana Republican stated that Biden needs to be prepared to defeat Russia.

“I don’t support the president’s position,” Kennedy stated with regard to Biden’s reluctance to arm Ukraine with MiG fighter jets.

“Poland offered to send the planes, which Ukraine desperately needs to an American and NATO air force base in Germany, where they would be transferred to Ukraine,” he said. “President Biden said, ‘No, that makes me nervous.'”

The senator suggested that the U.S. could assist Ukrainian pilots by having them go “directly to Poland and pick up the planes and fly them back.”

Kennedy later declared that despite attempts to avert war with Russia, war has already begun:

We need to win this war. We need to win it militarily, we need to win it economically, I don’t think we have to do something foolish to achieve either of those ends. But we need to do what’s best for the world, the American people and the people of Ukraine. And allowing Putin to just continue to get away with doing whatever he wants to do, without calling his hand, is not going to help us win the war on either front.

Kennedy concluded Biden “needs to stop thinking about his wishbone and grow a backbone.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com