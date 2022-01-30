GOP Senator Pushes Back on Tucker Carlson Questioning Why It’s Disloyal to Stand Behind Russia: We Side With Democracies

Senator Jim Risch (R-ID) rebuked Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on CNN as he explained why the United States ought to side with Ukraine over Russia amid the ongoing tensions in Eastern Europe.

Risch, the ranking Republican member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, was on CNN’s State of the Union with Chairman Bob Menendez (D-NJ) to discuss the measures that the U.S. could take against the Russians if they launch an invasion into Ukraine. Dana Bash invoked Carlson’s coverage of the Ukraine situation, particularly the Fox host’s condemnation of actions against Russia and justifying Russia gathering military forces because “[Vladimir Putin] just wants to keep his western border secure.”

Critics have denounced Carlson’s commentary as an advancement of Russian propaganda, though the Fox host mockingly shrugged off those who have made that argument. Asked for his take on Carlson’s position, Risch replied, “we side always with countries that are democracies.”

The people who are saying we shouldn’t be engaged in this at all are going to be sing a very different tune when they go to fill up their car with gas if, indeed, there is an invasion by Russia. There are going to be sanctions that will be crippling to Russia. It’s going to cripple their oil production, and as we all know, Russia is simply a gas station that is masquerading as a country. It’s going to have a devastating effect on the economy around the world when it comes to the price of gasoline. If you’re someone that doesn’t care about the price of gasoline or oil, that’s fine, but if you do have a concern about the quality of life for people all over the world, this is something always you have to consider. And you always have to take these things into consideration, particularly when you’re sympathetic and trying to help democratic countries.

Menendez followed up by warning Putin “will not stop” if the U.S. fails to act against Russian belligerence in Ukraine. Risch agreed, saying “the Baltic countries would be gone already” if not for NATO.

Watch above, via CNN.

