Gutfeld Thanks ‘Dumbest Man in America’ Don Lemon for Commenting About Women in Their ‘Prime’

Greg Gutfeld welcomed Don Lemon’s gauche remark about women in their “prime” because he says it will provide fodder for his show, Gutfeld!.

On Thursday’s CNN This Morning, Lemon and co-hosts Kaitlan Collins and Poppy Harlow discussed Nikki Haley’s proposal that would require politicians over the age of 75 to take “mental competency tests.” She floated the idea while announcing her 2024 presidential bid for the Republican nomination on Wednesday.

LEMON: This whole talk about age makes me uncomfortable. I think it’s the wrong road to go down. She says people, you know, politicians are suddenly not in their prime. Nikki Haley isn’t in her prime. Sorry. When a woman is considered to be in her prime in [her] 20s and 30s and maybe 40s– HARLOW: What are you talking–wait. LEMON: That’s not according to me. HARLOW: Prime for what? LEMON: It depends. It’s just like, prime. If you look it up, if you Google, “When is a woman in her prime,” it’ll say “20s, 30s, and 40s.”

The cringe continued, and after the show Lemon said his comments were “inartful” and that he regrets them.

“The dumbest man in America is back,” Gutfeld declared on Thursday’s edition of The Five, teeing up video of the CNN segment Fox News then aired.

“Thank you, Don, for saying what everybody truly believes,” Gutfeld joked, looking skyward. “He later said he regrets his comment, calling it ‘inartful.’ Alright, Dana, I’ve been suffering from CNN anorexia ever since they got rid of [Brian] Stelter and [Chris] Cuomo. I have nothing on my show. I have segments that are just empty. And thank you. Thank you, Don Lemon.”

He then wondered if Lemon was crass on purpose.

“Do you think he did this deliberately because his shows are tanking?” he asked, alluding to Lemon’s canceled prime time show and the poor ratings of his current one. “No one watches it. Maybe people are gonna watch him now because he says more idiotic [things].”

“I saw a headline somewhere that said, ‘Yes, it’s so bad over there in the morning that it has become must-watch TV because you can’t believe what you’re actually seeing,” Dana Perino chimed in. “It’s that bad.”

Watch above via Fox News.

