Sean Hannity opened his show Friday night saying the Democratic party is out of control and has “declared war on a president of the United States driven by a blind, unyielding, psychotic rage for President Trump.”

Hannity referenced comments Trump made at a closed-door event that “we’re at war,” with POTUS adding, “These people are sick.”

“Democrats and their collaborators in the mob will do anything to smear, slander, besmirch President Trump and anybody that likes the president. That means they’re really attacking you, we, the American people,” Hannity said.

He told his audience, “Let’s be clear and very clear about one thing — Donald Trump is not going to be removed from office”:

“Democrats, Nancy Pelosi, the Jerry Nadlers, the Cowardly Schiffs, the Maxine Waters of the world — they don’t care what happens to the country in the process. What have they done to make this a safer, more secure country, create jobs, more prosperity for you, we, the American people. This is beyond a political stunt. This is a psychosis. They can’t escape from the reality they lost in 2016. Thankfully, if they keep this up, they’ll lose badly in 2020. This is a party that does not care about truth. There’s no objective truth in their world. Facts, justice, fairness, none of that matters. Their only concern is like a bloodlust for President Trump, anybody that supports the president.”

Minutes later, Hannity said that Democrats declaring war on Trump is “really also against the smelly Walmart people like me and ‘irredeemable deplorables’ and people who cling to God, guns, Bibles, and religion, because they don’t like who we elected and they want to undo an election in all of this.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

