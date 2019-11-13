Last night on MSNBC, Ari Melber looked at “how we got here” with respect to Ukraine, focusing on the reporting of John Solomon and how he — along with others like Sean Hannity, Joe diGenova, and Rudy Giuliani — pushed “weaponized” propaganda.

“Solomon’s angle has been backfiring in two ways,” Melber said. “One, as a political propaganda mission to help Trump, this has of course now brought Trump closer to impeachment than ever. Two, as a conspiracy theory, this Ukraine allegation got really big, too big, and it up in Solomon’s face, sparking an investigation that has now publicly shredded his claims.”

Hannity responded this morning, calling Melber a “dumbass working for conspiracy TV MSNBC” and a “lying jackass hypocrite.”

Hey Ari whoever you are, you are obviously a dumbass working for conspiracy TV MSDNC. Frankly never heard of you. Listen to the prosecutor general of Ukraine in this interview… https://t.co/wFs4AbRIha — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) November 13, 2019

(1/2)Hey Ari you are a lying jackass hypocrite, explain why it’s ok “Quid Pro Quo Joe Biden” gets to use $1 Billion US taxpayer dollars to demand a prosecutor get fired for investigating his “zero experience” son who is paid millions .⁦@AriMelber⁩ https://t.co/Ovj0dGOjNG — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) November 13, 2019

(2/2) when Joe knows the prosecutor is investigating his son for corruption? “Fire the guy investigating my son, you get a billion, don’t fire him and you don’t get the Billion, you have 6 hours.” I can’t wait for your left wing lying BS answer. https://t.co/Ovj0dGOjNG — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) November 13, 2019

Melber’s remarks last night also highlighted the testimony from two officials about an apparent call from someone at the State Department to Hannity concerning the allegations against Marie Yovanovitch.

Hannity last week denied speaking to anyone from State about Ukraine, saying, “I don’t know anything about her. I would advise you all very strongly, I’m saying this in a nice way. All of you had better stop lying about me.”

