Hannity Scoffs at Fox News’ Bernie Sanders Town Hall: ‘Gee, Let’s Hear Every Possible Communist Idea’

Fox News held a televised town hall featuring Sen. Bernie Sanders on Monday. The event was co-moderated by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum.

Yet it seems Sean Hannity did not approve — at all.

Throwing a bit of shade at the top of his show, Hannity insisted that the town hall was full of “communist” ideas spouted by “Crazy Bernie.”

“We turn our attention to our Hannity Watch on the radical socialist Democratic Party. Heading into the 2020 election, we saw Crazy Bernie on the air tonight,” he continued on.

“That was hard to watch,” the Fox host continued on. “Bernie Sanders for two hours, wow!”

Then he said this: “Gee, let’s hear every communist idea we possibly can.”

Crazy Bernie, by the way, is also one of President Donald Trump’s favorite insults for the 2020 Democratic contender.

Crazy Bernie has just entered the race. I wish him well! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2019

