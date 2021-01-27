Sean Hannity took shots at Republicans on Wednesday night ahead of the impeachment trial of Donald Trump, saying once again they shouldn’t even give any credence whatsoever to the proceedings.

Hannity said Wednesday night that Democrats are attempting a “dangerous power grab” before saying the accusations against Trump of inciting insurrection are false.

“We already know the outcome. President Trump will be acquitted, so they will now officially be wasting your money and your time. And enough. We get it. You hate President Trump,” Hannity said.

He said they’re just obsessed with Trump before swiping at Republicans and telling them, “Republicans, will you for once get a backbone? Will you for once not buckle, not capitulate, not give in?!”

“Stop legitimizing — you Republicans, you weak ones — this psychotic rage. Focus on your job!” he added.

As Hannity continued, a graphic featuring Trump and “MISS ME YET?” displayed on screen.

Conviction seems very unlikely, given how 45 Republicans voted Tuesday to dismiss the trial out of hand, including Mitch McConnell.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

