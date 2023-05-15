The Office star Rainn Wilson answered a phone call live on MSNBC during an interview with Ari Melber on Monday, before throwing his phone off camera.

After discussing the benefits of Iceland’s bathing culture, which he experiences in his upcoming Peacock show Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss, he suggested to Melber that Americans should bathe together in an effort to unify.

“All the towns of Iceland, everyone is just naked and they sit and they bathe together,” he said. “We could unify a lot faster if we all bathed together, and I want to encourage members of Congress on both sides of the aisle to bathe together in the basement of Congress.”

As Wilson — who played Dwight Schrute in NBC’s comedy sitcom The Office — continued to discuss the ways in which the people of Iceland come together through hot springs, nature, and art, his phone began to ring.

“Show us. Who’s calling?” asked Melber, prompting Wilson to answer the call live on air.

“Hello? I’m on NBC live right now,” he said, before hanging up the call. “They want me to buy solar panels. I’m so sorry.”

“Hey, it happens,” said Melber, laughing.

Wilson joked, “That’s what happens on The Beat, ’cause we’re live, baby. We don’t mess around.”

“But let’s talk about happiness a little bit more. Here, catch,” he said, throwing his phone off camera.

Watch above via MSNBC.

