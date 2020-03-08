During his interview with Hillary Clinton, CNN’s Fareed Zakaria asked if she would campaign for Bernie Sanders if he became the Democratic nominee for president.

Clinton has let loose on Sanders, even saying “nobody likes him” at one point, in the past few months, including in a newly-released Hulu documentary.

She told Zakaria she would “support the nominee of the Democratic party.”

“Will you campaign for him?” Zakaria asked.

“I don’t know if he would ask me to campaign for him, Fareed, because I have no idea what he is thinking about for a general election campaign,” Clinton responded.

She didn’t endorse Joe Biden directly but said, “What Joe’s victories on super Tuesday showed is that he is building the kind of coalition that I had basically.”

Zakaria brought up the Democratic tensions in 2016 and asked if Bernie Sanders is “more likely to be more cooperative this time around?”

“Well, I hope so,” Clinton said, “because his failure and the behavior of a lot of his top aides and certainly many of his supporters up to the convention, at the convention, and even up to election day, was not helpful. I had thought we would unify. That’s what we’d always done before, and that’s what I expected. I certainly tried to do that when I ran against Barack Obama and worked very hard for him.”

