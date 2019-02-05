How to Watch State of the Union Coverage on Fox News Online Without Cable

President Donald Trump is set to deliver his second State of the Union address on Tuesday night, which is available to stream on FuboTV.

The speech was delayed, after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi postponed it because of the partial government shutdown, but after a continuing resolution to fund the government was passed, the big show was put back on.

Trump is expected to tout a message of unity at this year’s State of the Union, and will reportedly announce a plan to stamp out the transmission of H.I.V. by 2030.

Stacey Abrams, a Democratic rising star who put in an unsuccessful bid for governor of Georgia in 2018, will give the rebuttal for Democrats.

The State of the Union will air at 9 p.m. EST. Don’t have cable? Fear not: the speech will be streaming on Mediaite, and you can also watch Fox News coverage of the speech on FuboTV.

Watch a preview here:

FuboTV offers live streaming of more than 100 networks, from news to sports, and is available online as well as on Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV. Watch here.

This post is sponsored by FuboTV.

[Image via Getty]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com