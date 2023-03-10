‘I Am Reporting This’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Targets Jane Fonda Over ‘Murder’ Abortion Comment Made On The View

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) revealed she’s “reporting” Jane Fonda after the actress awkwardly joked she’s “thought about murder” when asked what she’d recommend to fight for abortion rights beyond “marching and protesting.”

View co-host Joy Behar and Fonda’s Moving On co-star Lily Tomlin were both quick to say Fonda was joking and the actress remained silent, making a mock sinister face at the audience. Greene found no humor in the segment and tweeted a bizarre rant where she both threatened to “report” Fonda, but mocked the 85-year-old artist’s age and ability to bear children.

“I routinely get death threats because of the nasty women on The View and the things they say about me,” Greene tweeted after declaring herself an “unapologetic pro-life politician.” “But calling for us to be assassinated makes The View, the hosts, the producers, the network, the advertisers, and everyone involved responsible for death threats, attacks, and potential murders of Pro-Life politicians and activists. I am reporting this.”

That was when Greene got personal with Fonda.

“By the way @Janefonda your eggs are dried up so you don’t have to worry about getting pregnant anytime soon, so you can retire from demanding baby murder now,” she wrote. The congresswoman even called for the FBI to get involved.

Unapologetic Pro-Life Politician here. 🙋‍♀️

I routinely get death threats because of the nasty women on The View and the things they say about me.

But calling for us to be assassinated makes The View, the hosts, the producers, the network, the advertisers, and everyone involved… https://t.co/Vsa7tik8zg — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) March 10, 2023

The @FBI and @TheJusticeDept have targeted Pro-Life protestors for praying outside of abortion clinics. They better step up and hold @Janefonda and @TheView accountable for calling for the murder of Pro-Life Politicians like me. I will not be voting to fund the FBI and DOJ… https://t.co/YSJC6FhHK5 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) March 10, 2023

Greene also tweeted from her personal account and told her followers “many Democrats,” including Fonda, want them dead.

Jane Fonda (and many Democrats) want you and me “murdered” for fighting to protect the most innocent in the womb. Believe Democrats when they say the quiet part out loud. Sounds like they want us dead. https://t.co/XK8smqIp0L — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) March 10, 2023

Fonda’s words set off a number of other critics who blasted the actress and some insisted she was promoting violence against pro-lifers based on the quick segment.

Jane Fonda is inciting violence against pro life politicians. This dangerous rhetoric is unacceptable. https://t.co/psKb0Tcjj5 — Mercedes Schlapp (@mercedesschlapp) March 10, 2023

“Murder” is the response Abortion Hag Jane Fonda gives on The Communist View…when asked for a solution to the new Pro-life laws that Republican Politicians authored. pic.twitter.com/1WXAhuVNWx — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill8) March 10, 2023

BEHAR: "Besides marching and protesting, what else do you suggest? JANE FONDA: "MURDER." TOMLIN: "What did you say?" FONDA: "MURDER!" Is Jane Fonda advocating for the murder of pro-life politicians and activists? pic.twitter.com/bGA7zWOWl0 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 10, 2023

Actress and abortion activist Jane Fonda calls for pro-life politicians to be murdered. Murder to protect the murder of children. Pray & work passionately against this darkness. pic.twitter.com/9TFmEai1nY — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) March 10, 2023

During her appearance on The View, Fonda declared the country will not “go back” on abortion despite the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v Wade.

“We have experienced for many decades now of having agency over our bodies, of being able to determine when and how many children to have. We know what that feels like,” she said. “We know what that’s done for our lives. We’re not going back. I don’t care what the laws are. We’re not going back.”

Watch above, via The View on ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com