‘I Am Reporting This’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Targets Jane Fonda Over ‘Murder’ Abortion Comment Made On The View
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) revealed she’s “reporting” Jane Fonda after the actress awkwardly joked she’s “thought about murder” when asked what she’d recommend to fight for abortion rights beyond “marching and protesting.”
View co-host Joy Behar and Fonda’s Moving On co-star Lily Tomlin were both quick to say Fonda was joking and the actress remained silent, making a mock sinister face at the audience. Greene found no humor in the segment and tweeted a bizarre rant where she both threatened to “report” Fonda, but mocked the 85-year-old artist’s age and ability to bear children.
“I routinely get death threats because of the nasty women on The View and the things they say about me,” Greene tweeted after declaring herself an “unapologetic pro-life politician.” “But calling for us to be assassinated makes The View, the hosts, the producers, the network, the advertisers, and everyone involved responsible for death threats, attacks, and potential murders of Pro-Life politicians and activists. I am reporting this.”
That was when Greene got personal with Fonda.
“By the way @Janefonda your eggs are dried up so you don’t have to worry about getting pregnant anytime soon, so you can retire from demanding baby murder now,” she wrote. The congresswoman even called for the FBI to get involved.
Greene also tweeted from her personal account and told her followers “many Democrats,” including Fonda, want them dead.
Fonda’s words set off a number of other critics who blasted the actress and some insisted she was promoting violence against pro-lifers based on the quick segment.
During her appearance on The View, Fonda declared the country will not “go back” on abortion despite the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v Wade.
“We have experienced for many decades now of having agency over our bodies, of being able to determine when and how many children to have. We know what that feels like,” she said. “We know what that’s done for our lives. We’re not going back. I don’t care what the laws are. We’re not going back.”
Watch above, via The View on ABC.
