‘I Did Something Wrong’: Chris Matthews Addresses His MSNBC Departure in Reappearance on the Network

Chris Matthews appeared on MSNBC Tuesday night to talk with Joy Reid, and at one point addressed the reason he departed the network in the first place.

Matthews abruptly left MSNBC in March 2020 after Laura Bassett publicly wrote he “inappropriately flirted with me” and made her feel uncomfortable before her appearance on on Hardball.

“In 2016, right before I had to go on his show and talk about sexual-assault allegations against Donald Trump, Matthews looked over at me in the makeup chair next to him and said, ‘Why haven’t I fallen in love with you yet?'” Bassett wrote at the time. “When I laughed nervously and said nothing, he followed up to the makeup artist. ‘Keep putting makeup on her, I’ll fall in love with her.'”

In an interview weeks after he left MSNBC, Matthews said, “I didn’t argue about it, I didn’t deny it. I accepted the credibility of the complaint in the article. I didn’t want to challenge the person that made the complaint and wrote the article. I thought it was very credible and certainly within the person’s rights to write that article, of course. That was highly justified.”

When Matthews was on with Reid Tuesday night, Reid brought up Matthews’ new book and asked him about his departure from the network.

Matthews said he’s had people walking up to him and saying things like “I miss you.”

“I know the reason I left. Somebody reported that I complimented somebody — actually, I’m going to use the right words here — I commented, remarked on somebody’s appearance in the makeup room, and I shouldn’t have done that. Nobody has to come defend me,” he said.

“I did something wrong.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

