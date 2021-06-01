Fox News’ Outnumbered Stakes Claim Among Top Five Most-Watched Cable News in Friday Ratings

Fox News’ midday news-and-commentary panel show Outnumbered not only won its timeslot, but was also among the top five most-watched shows overall in cable news on Friday, as the Memorial Day weekend got underway.

Co-hosts Harris Faulkner and Kayleigh McEnany and their panel of contributors notched 1.53 million total viewers, and 264,000 in the key demographic of viewers age 25-54, according to Nielsen data. MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell Reports, guest-hosted by Peter Alexander, was second in total viewers, with 871,000, and third in the demo, with 126,000. On CNN, Inside Politics with John King was third in total viewers, with 743,000, and second in the demo, with 177,000.

Fox News had the top five most-watched shows in cable news – and, notably, the top 12 most-watched shows in the key demo. Tucker Carlson Tonight was first in total viewers, with 2.47 million, and second in the demo, with 345,000. The Five was second in total viewers, with 2.43 million, and first in the demo, with 376,000. Hannity was third in total viewers, with 2.06 million, and also third in the demo, with 288,000. Special Report was fourth in total viewers, with 1.64 million (222,000 in the demo), while Gutfeld! was fourth in the demo, with 273,000 (1.29 million total). Outnumbered was fifth in both total viewers, with 1.53 million, and also fifth in the demo, with 264,000.

Fox News also dominated dayparts ratings. In total day, Fox saw 1.37 million total viewers, and 223,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second in total viewers, with 949,000, and third in the demo, with 129,000. CNN averaged the fewest total viewers in total day, with 610,000, and was second in the demo, with 131,000.

In prime time, Fox won with 2.02 million total viewers and 288,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second in total viewers, with 1.27 million, and was a close third in the demo, with 147,000. CNN was third in total viewers, with 732,000, and just edged out MSNBC in the demo, with 148,000 viewers.

Fox and Friends won the early morning, with 1.08 million total viewers, and 219,000 in the demo. MSNBC’s Morning Joe was second, with 915,000 total viewers, and 119,000 in the demo. CNN’s New Day was third, with 490,000 total viewers, and 102,000 in the demo.

