President Donald Trump’s personal assistant Madeleine Westerhout was reportedly fired because she badmouthed Ivanka Trump and Tiffany Trump while talking to reporters.

Politico reported that Westerhout bragged to reporters that the president liked her better than his own daughters, and that Trump didn’t like appearing in photos with Tiffany Trump because he thinks she is overweight.

Two people sources told Politico that the comments happened at an Aug. 17 dinner that Westerhout and deputy White House press secretary Hogan Gidley held earlier this month with reporters who were covering Trump’s vacation. The dinner was off-the-record.

Westerhout also reportedly joked to journalists that Trump couldn’t pick Tiffany out of a crowd. “She had a couple drinks and in an uncharacteristically unguarded moment, she opened up to the reporters,” a source told Politico.

The White House and Westerhout declined to comment to Politico. Reporters present at the dinner also declined comment or referred Politico to their respective news organizations.

[Image via Bryan R. Smith/AFP/Getty Images]

