‘I Think He Resigns’: MSNBC Contrib Will Be ‘Surprised’ If Kevin McCarthy Doesn’t Just Quit Congress If He Can’t Be Speaker

If Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy doesn’t get the Speaker’s gavel — and it looks like he won’t — then it’ll be a surprise if he sticks around in congress at all, said MSNBC contributor and former Rep. David Jolly on Tuesday.

Through three ballot rounds, McCarthy has failed to get the necessary 218 votes to get the gavel. The failure had been predicted. A small contingent of Republicans, mostly from the hardline-conservative Freedom Caucus, have insisted they will not back McCarthy for Speaker. With 222 Republicans in the lower congressional chamber, McCarthy could not afford to lose more than four Republicans.

Appearing on Deadline: White House, Jolly wildly speculated that a loss will spell the end of McCarthy’s career in the House altogether.

“I personally think Kevin McCarthy’s done,” Jolly said to host Nicolle Wallace. “He might have one last shot behind closed doors, but I think his run of the Speakership is probably done.”

“And I would be surprised, Nicole, if Kevin McCarthy is in the House of Representatives a year from now, he said. “I think he resigns”

Nobody trusts Kevin McCarthy. One of the reasons Why I got ostracized from the party is nobody trusted me, for very different reasons. I was willing, in my view, to call out the truth in the caucus. Kevin McCarthy can’t be trusted because he will say one thing to one person and another to another. Understand what’s in the balance here. There are chairmanships, where he’s promised multiple things to multiple people and he can’t be trusted. The analogy I draw is if you look at the past Republican Speakers — let’s start with Nancy Pelosi, actually. Nancy Pelosi ruled with an iron fist but velvet glove. You didn’t cross her. She was your friend, she was not your enemy but you didn’t cross her because she controlled the House. John Boehner in many ways was that figure. You didn’t cross John Boehner because he was a disciplinarian. You didn’t cross Paul Ryan because he was your friend and brother and you didn’t want to cause him harm. Kevin McCarthy can’t be trusted and he’s showing that in the way he is trance acting with others to get to 218. Well, what happens, now the kids realize they get to rule the playground and Kevin McCarthy as the playground monitor can’t get control of this. I personally think Kevin McCarthy’s done. I don’t think there’s a pathway for Kevin McCarthy here. He might have one last shot behind closed doors, but I think his run of the Speakership is probably done. And I would be surprised, Nicole, if Kevin McCarthy is in the House of Representatives a year from now. I think he resigns.

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com