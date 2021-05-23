‘I Think Her Brain Is Broken’: CNN Panel Blasts Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘Completely Absurd and Frankly Evil Holocaust Metaphors’

A CNN Newsroom panel of Jim Acosta, Margaret Hoover, and John Avlon blasted Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) comments comparing Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the Nazis for requiring House members to wear masks, calling her comments “completely absurd and frankly evil,” and openly asking if her brain were broken.

Unsurprisingly, Greene’s remarks comparing the Holocaust to Pelosi’s CDC-supported mask policies met with sharp criticism. But when Greene was interviewed by a local reporter about her remarks, she not only doubled down, she insisted that she had said nothing wrong and claimed that “any rational Jewish person” would agree with her objection to “overbearing mask mandates.”

Acosta played a series of clips of other controversial comments by Greene, calling them “baffling.”

“And then this latest incident of comparing mask mandates to the Holocaust,” said Acosta. “I think her brain is broken.”

“I don’t think there’s any other conclusion to get to,” Avlon replied, “but the concern is about the GOP recognizing that they have incubated this particular flavor of crazy and a refusal to clearly condemn it, from the leadership.”

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) was ousted from GOP leadership for “denouncing the big lie,” Avlon continued, but Republicans were “afraid to alienate the crazy caucus by clearly condemning absurd and frankly evil Holocaust metaphors having to do with mask mandates during a pandemic and the murder of 6 million people.”

Hoover remarked that as she was watching “the fall of the modern American conservative movement,” she was reminded of the saying that something begins as a movement, devolves into a business, and then becomes a racket.

“Now it’s just all conspiracy theories, Jim. That is what has over taken the Republican party and the conservative base of the Republican party, said Hoover, calling it “a cancer on the party” and “very, very concerning.”

Acosta noted that the “roadshow” of Greene and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) was drawing big crowds, quashing the hopes of those who thought the “appetite for this kind of hyperbolic rhetoric would wane” after the end of former President Donald Trump’s tenure in office.

GOP leadership’s “cynicism is dangerous for democracy,” said Avlon. “They are willing to pump up the conspiracies and indulge this in the belief to help them politically but that bargain is not going to end well for anybody. Not the Republican party or the republic.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

