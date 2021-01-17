Incoming White House chief of staff Ron Klain said on Sunday that the Joe Biden administration is inheriting a “huge mess” on the coronavirus vaccine rollout.

Jake Tapper brought up the U.S. covid death toll coming very close to 400,000 this week before asking, “What would success look like for the Biden administration? What benchmarks should we look for? Keeping that number below 500,000? Below 600,000? How do we measure progress?”

Klain reiterated what Biden has said about 100 million vaccines in his first 100 days.

He added that “the virus is going to get worse before it gets better” and said the U.S. may mark 500,000 deaths by February.

Tapper brought up recent reports about vaccine supply reserves to ask whether the Biden administration will be able to guarantee everyone can get their second dose.

“I mean, you’re inheriting kind of a mess here, right?” Tapper asked.

“We’re inheriting a huge mess here, Jake,” Klain answered. “But we have a plan to fix it.”

He said they want to “speed up the delivery of the vaccine” like using the Defense Production Act. Klain added that “we believe there will be adequate supply to give people their second shots.”

