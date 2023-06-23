‘It Changes You’: Fox News Anchor Opens Up About Seeing Someone Defecate in Public

Fox News anchor Sandra Smith opened up about witnessing a person defecating in public on The Five, Thursday, and suggested that the incident changed her.

As The Five panel discussed San Francisco’s issue with homelessness and public defecation, Smith weighed in, “The comment about defecating, it gets to me because this has recently happened to me here in New York City.”

The Five co-host Greg Gutfeld mocked, “You were defecating?” to which Smith replied, “No, but I saw someone defecating.”

She added, “By the way, it was like within three feet of a police car, and it changes you. It’s awful. It’s really awful to see.”

Smith continued:

And I really feel for these folks who have tried to hang on and live in a city that they love, but that’s not the case so much anymore. In this two week arrest period, the 45 arrests, and only three people were from San Francisco. These people who are committing these crimes aren’t even from there, first of all, and now just to go shopping you’re gonna have to walk through metal detectors. I mean what is happening? And then once you get through the metal detector, they’re shutting off the second exit — God forbid there’s a fire — and then you get there and you have to go find an employee to open up the locked store shelf to get your toothpaste. I mean, it’s a mess.

Homelessness in San Francisco has become a hot topic on The Five in recent months and has resulted in a number of controversial remarks.

Co-host Jesse Watters received backlash this month after he said homeless people “have failed in life” and that they had to be stigmatized.

“You can’t coddle antisocial behavior, you can’t subsidize anti-social behavior — you have to stigmatize it,” he said:

You can’t celebrate people with purple hair and nose rings, four kids with four different men who are dressed like trash, and make them out to be some sort of cutting-edge heroes. You have to call them what they are: These are people that’ve failed in life and they’re on their deathbed. And if we’re not honest about it, we’re never going to fix the problem.

In January, reacting to a viral video of a homeless woman being sprayed with a hose, Gutfeld said, “I think everybody is at the edge of their frustration. You can say, ‘My gosh, that’s heartless.’ Well, maybe that person gets up every day and sees human shit on his front door.”

Watch above via Fox News.

