Jake Tapper Calls Out Former Obama Spox For Promoting Revenge List of Trump Admin Staffers

CNN host Jake Tapper called out Hari Sevugan — a former spokesman for President Barack Obama — for promoting a revenge list of Trump administration staffers.

On Friday, Sevugan posted a link to the “Trump Accountability Project,” along with the caption, “@kaitlancollins just reported WH staff are starting to look for jobs. Employers considering them should know there are consequences for hiring anyone who helped Trump attack American values. Find out how at the Trump Accountability Project.”

According to its website — which features slogans like “Remember what they did,” and “We must never forget those who furthered the Trump agenda” — the Trump Accountability Project appears to be an effort to target the future livelihoods of those who worked in the Trump administration, campaign, and Republican National Committee (RNC).

The website goes on to say that among those who should be targeted include Trump campaign staffers, Republican National Committee employees, Trump administration political appointees, and donors.

Tapper blasted Sevugan on Tuesday for promoting the project, declaring, “An organized attempt by former Dem officials to blackball from employment anyone who worked for the US government during the Trump administration seems the exact opposite of the calls for unity and healing we’ve heard from President-elect Biden.”

An organized attempt by former Dem officials to blackball from employment anyone who worked for the US government during the Trump administration seems the exact opposite of the calls for unity and healing we’ve heard from President-elect Biden. https://t.co/IICk2fDOck — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 10, 2020

Tapper also noted that “the manifesto says this applies to ‘those who took a paycheck from the Trump Administration,'” adding, “That’s a pretty long list of Americans.”

Click on the link — the manifesto says this applies to “those who took a paycheck from the Trump Administration.” That’s a pretty long list of Americans. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 10, 2020

Progressive Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) also criticized Sevugan, tweeting, “I agree with @jaketapper. This is overboard & will not help us build a pluralistic democracy.”

“I have worked with people like Matt Lira at the WH who built on Obama Admin efforts to modernize federal agencies. It would be absurd to blackball public servants like him,” Khanna argued.

I agree with @jaketapper. This is overboard & will not help us build a pluralistic democracy. I have worked with people like Matt Lira at the WH who built on Obama Admin efforts to modernize federal agencies. It would be absurd to blackball public servants like him. https://t.co/0RlGhlNQ4B — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) November 10, 2020

On top of being a former Obama spokesman, Sevugan also worked as national press secretary for the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and as deputy campaign manager for brand and media for Pete Buttigieg’s 2020 presidential campaign.

