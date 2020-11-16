CNN’s Jake Tapper credited the Trump administration for an “unmitigated success” in the recent vaccine breakthroughs amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Tapper spoke with Dr. Sanjay Gupta about the alarming covid surges across the country and worries from frontline workers about the public not being ready for how bad this is going to get during the winter.

But they also discussed the recent encouraging news about vaccine breakthroughs that could mean — as Dr. Anthony Fauci recently estimated — a coronavirus vaccine becomes widely available by next spring.

As Gupta went into some of the details about the vaccines and storage requirements, Tapper — who has been critical of failures in the White House’s covid response — said, “We should take a moment, as we always have when discussing vaccine and Operation Warp Speed, that this is — you know, putting aside all of the failures of the Trump administration when it comes to the coronavirus, and there are lots — this is an unmitigated success and we should acknowledge that.”

“The Moderna vaccine was done with funds from Operation Warp Speed and the Pfizer one has funding when it comes to the distribution and manufacture,” he added. “I just think it’s important that people working so hard… get credit for this and President Trump was the one who okayed is.”

“The pace of medical innovation has been forever changed,” Gupta added.

