Jason Whitlock Says Tyre Nichols Died Because Officers Were ‘Supervised By a Single Black Woman’ – Which Isn’t Even True

Jason Whitlock said the five officers accused of murdering Tyre Nichols did not know how to act because their police chief is a “single Black woman.”

As dubious as that idea is, it is also not true.

On Friday, the Memphis Police Department released shocking video footage of the arrest on Jan. 7, which shows some of the officers hitting Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, who died three days later.

The officers, who are also Black, have been fired and charged with second-degree murder.

Appearing on Tucker Carlson Tonight shortly after the video was released, Whitlock blamed the mere identity of the Memphis police chief for the incident:

There is a racial element. And this is a story about young Black men and their inability to treat each other in a humane way. Everybody involved in this on the street level was either 24 to 32 years old. Everybody. It was a group of young Black men, five-on-one. Looked like gang violence to me. It looked like what young Black men do when they’re supervised by a single Black woman. And that’s what they got going on in the Memphis Police Department. They’ve elected some, or put some Black woman in charge of the police force, and we are getting the same kind of chaos and disunity and violence that we see in a lot of these cities run by single mothers. If we want to discuss the breakdown of family that leads to disrespect for authority that causes you to resist the police and run from the police and not comply with the police, because you resist authority at all times, because there was no male authority in your home, let’s have that discussion.

Aside from the wrongness of blaming Nichols’ death on the police chief’s status as a “single Black woman,” Chief Cerelyn Davis is actually married to a retired law enforcement officer and has one daughter, according to her bio on the Memphis Police Department website.

Davis has served in the role since 2021 after a stint as police chief in Durham, North Carolina, and as deputy chief in Atlanta.

“You’ve been on the show so many times,” Carlson told Whitlock. “And every single time you say something I never would’ve thought of, including what you just said, and I appreciate it.”

Whitlock is a frequent guest of Carlson’s. Last year, he told the Fox News host, “I probably am a sexist pig.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com