Fox News commentator Newt Gingrich was met with a request for evidence on Sunday as he fumed over the “corrupt, stolen election” that ended in Joe Biden’s defeat of President Donald Trump.

Gingrich joined Fox & Friends on Sunday after using his Election Week to claim Pennsylvania was being “stolen” for Biden, plus he demanded election workers be thrown in jail. Jedediah Bila kicked off the conversation by asking for his reaction to Biden’s outreach to Trump supporters during his victory speech.

The former House speaker scoffed over the “nice sentiment” from the president-elect:

First you go out and the Democrats steal five or six states, and that’s what Republicans believe we’re watching. We think we have evidence of a lot of it. Then you turn around and you say let’s forget four years of Nancy Pelosi, let’s forgot four years ago of impeachment, harassment, opposition, hostility, hatred, and now that I’ve won, why don’t we make nice together? I think he would have to do a lot to convince Republicans that this is anything except a left-wing power grab financed by people like George Soros, deeply laid in at the local level. And, frankly, I think that it is a corrupt, stolen election.

When Gingrich did eventually get to the basis of his claims, Bila stepped in and asked for proof of his “stolen election” claims

“The accusation of incidents of voter fraud, which do happen in every election, unfortunately, is very different from the accusation of a stolen election. That’s very serious,” Bila said. “The implication that there’s enough widespread voter fraud going on that would have changed the outcome of the election. I haven’t seen evidence of that to this moment. Is that what you’re suggesting has happened here?”

Gingrich responded by claiming local election workers are Democrats who hid the evidence of their wrongdoing, then he whacked the FBI, the “deep state,” and the anti-Trump media.

“This is not a coronation,” he said. “We have a legal process. We get to have recounts. We get to verify things. We get to go to court. None of this is over until that entire process has been followed.”

