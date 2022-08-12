Elizabeth Warren Claims ‘Everyone’ Actually Tells Her They’d Vote for Her If She ‘Had a Penis’

According to Elizabeth Warren, a lot more people would vote for her if she were sporting make genitalia. How does she know this? Apparently, people just say it to her all the time.

Warren’s revelation comes from NBC News’ Ali Vitali’s new book, Electable: Why America Hasn’t Put a Woman in the White House … Yet, which contains accounts around the 2020 election cycle, including comments from Democrats like Warren and Hillary Clinton. An excerpt from the book was published on Friday by Politico.

Warren made the comment while in campaigning mode during the 2020 Democratic presidential primary.

According to Vitali:

We’d talked about the dynamics of Iowa, her competitors and the pressure she put on herself not “to screw this up.” But here and now she offered her plainest view of the landscape yet: “Everyone comes up to me and says, ‘I would vote for you, if you had a penis.'”

According to the book, these voters are just as brazen in their comments to Warren’s staff. One campaign organizer recalled that a “60 year-old white woman with peace sign in her front yard” told her, “Oh, sweetie, this country will never have a woman president.”

Vitali’s work also dives into Warren’s verbal tussles with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) during the primary. Warren claimed Sanders told her in a private meeting in 2018 that he said a woman couldn’t win the presidency, something the senator denies. The disagreement led to an awkward moment at one debate where Warren confronted Sanders and accused him of calling her a liar on national TV.

In Warren’s corner on that issue is Clinton. The former secretary of state told Vitali she believes Sanders did make the comment.

“I believed her, because I know Sanders, and I know the kind of things that he says about women and to women,” she said.

