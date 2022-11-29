Jessica Tarlov Dismisses People Portraying Elon Musk’s Twitter as ‘Unsafe’ to Use: ‘It’s Not That Serious’

Fox News’s resident Democrat, Jessica Tarlov, dismissed concerns from some that Twitter might not be safe to use under the ownership of Elon Musk.

The platform has undergone serious and widespread changes in the month since Musk officially purchased it for $44 billion. Twitter’s new owner has unbanned numerous high-profile people such as former President Donald Trump. More large accounts that were axed in recent years are also on their way back as part of Musk’s “amnesty” plan.

Some users, many of them on the left, have also expressed concerns the platform is devolving into a wasteland of racism and disinformation. Many have threatened to flee for the networking service Mastodon.

On Tuesday’s edition of The Five, the show’s panel discussed the changes at Twitter. Tarlov laughed off the idea of jumping ship for another platform.

“The whole Mastadon thing I find incredibly funny,” she said. “All of those people that I follow [are] posting, ‘If it becomes unsafe for us here, this is where you can find me.'”

She added, “It is not that serious. Twitter is the only social media that I have. I really enjoy it. If I’m doom-scrolling, I do it on Twitter.”

Tarlov added she believes if Twitter disappeared people would ultimately get over it fairly quickly.

“If it went away, in about a week we would all be okay,” she said. “Its main function is to get you up-to-date news information, at least for people that work in the business that we do and the majority of the people we interact with on Twitter.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com