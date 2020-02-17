Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov was shut down on Monday after claiming on America’s Newsroom that President Donald Trump has cheated on all of his wives.

In response to a “homophobic comment” made by conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh about 2020 Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg, Tarlov said, “It’s really interesting to me as someone who is an open advocate, obviously, for same-sex marriage which is now the law of the land, thankfully.”

“You see a loving, monogamous couple like Pete Buttigieg and Chasten his husband up there showing what is possible. That someone who is in a same-sex relationship could be running for president and doing as well,” she opined. “And then they’re torn down by Rush Limbaugh, who’s been married four times I think.”

“We have Donald Trump, three times married, cheated on all of those wives,” she continued, as America’s Newsroom co-anchor Sandra Smith interrupted, “Let’s not bring in personal relationships.”

As Tarlov attempted to continue her argument, Smith proceeded to shut her down — taking over the microphone to read out Limbaugh’s comment.

